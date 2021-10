MR NEVILLE MILTON RODNEY better known as UNCLE NEVILLE and RODNEY of Rockies died Wednesday September 29th at the age of 62. The funeral takes place on Monday October 25th at the Streams Pof Power Church, Sion Hill. The body lies at the church from 9:30 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.