MR VERNON ST. CYE better known as BOY-IN and UNCLE B of Redemption Sharpes and Richland Park died on Friday October 10th at the age of 92. The funeral takes place on Thursday October 28th at the Church of God World Wide Mission, Redemption Sharpes. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:30 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.