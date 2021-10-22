Results and Fixtures of the ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup

Scotland reached the main draw of the ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup for the first time with an eight-wicket win over Oman at Oman yesterday.

Scotland chased 123 with three overs to spare to wrap up a third victory in three games and progress as winners of Group B.

Josh Davey took 3-25 before Kyle Coetzer made 41 and Richie Berrington 31 not out off 21 balls for Scotland.

Berrington hit a six into the stands to seal Scotland’s victory and spark celebrations in the dug-out, and among the small section of travelling fans.

The scores: Oman 122 of 20 overs, Scotland 123-2 off 17 overs.

Scotland will play in Group 2 of the Super 12s with India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

By reaching the Super 12s, Scotland also made sure of an automatic spot at next year’s ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup in Australia.

In yesterday’s earlier match, Bangladesh beat Papua New Guinea by 84 runs to secure their spot in the Super 12s.

The scores: Bangladesh 181-7 off 20 overs, Papua New Guinea 97 off 19.3 overs.

In the Super 12s stage, Bangladesh will play in Group A with Defending Champions, the West Indies, England, Australia, South Africa, and the winners of first round Group A, likely to be Sri Lanka.

The final two qualification spots are being decided today. Ireland are playing against Namibia. That match is in progress at Sharjah. (Update live at ESPNcricinfo).

Today’s other match between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands also at Sharjah is scheduled to start at 10.00 a. m.