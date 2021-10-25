Arsenal beats Aston Villa 3-1

At their home Emirates Stadium yesterday, Arsenal returned to winning ways and moved into the top half of the English Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.

The win never seemed in doubt after Thomas Partey headed them in front with his first goal for the club.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added a second just before half-time from a rebound, and Aston Villa’s substitute, Jacob Ramsey pulled one back late on after Emile Smith Rowe had further extended Arsenal’s lead, as they stretched their unbeaten league run to six matches and condemned Aston Villa to a third consecutive defeat.