Ireland were knocked out of the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup as Namibia pulled off a shock eight-wicket win in Sharjah yesterday to reach the Super 12s.

Ireland laboured from 62-0 to 125-8 after Paul Stirling fell for 38.

Namibia captain, Gerhard Erasmus hit 53 not out from 49 balls and David Wiese scored an unbeaten 28 from 14 balls to seal victory with nine balls to spare.

The final scores: Ireland 125-8 off 20 overs, Namibia 126-2 off 18.3 overs.

Namibia are playing in their first Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup and are the lowest-ranked team.

In finishing as runners-up in Group A, they join India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Scotland in Group 2 of the Super 12s.

Sri Lanka earned an 8-wicket victory over the Netherland in yesterday’s second match in Group A. They bowled the Netherlands out for 44 then lost two wickets in reaching their target to confirm their status as Group A winners.

The scores: The Netherlands 44 of 10 overs, Sri Lanka 45-2 off 7-1 overs.

Sri Lanka have joined Group 1 with defending champions, the West Indies, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa.