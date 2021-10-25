Real Madrid beats Barcelona 2-1

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 in a new-look El Clasico to briefly go top of La Liga and leave Barcelona at eighth in the table.

It was the first Clasico since 2004 without Barcelona’s icon, Lionel Messi or Real Madrid’s legend, Sergio Ramos who both joined Paris St-Germain in the summer.

David Alaba started and finished a counter-attack for Barcelona’s first goal, and Lucas Vazquez scored their second in added time.

Sergio Aguero converted his first goal for Barcelona but it was almost the last kick.

Madrid ended the day one point behind Real Sociedad at the top after they drew yesterday’s late game 2-2 with Atletico Madrid.