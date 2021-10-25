Reverend Kelron Harry calls for all local churches to unite

An appeal has been made here for Churches across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to act as a unifying force and bring people together, as the Covid 19 pandemic continues to impact the nation.

The appeal has come from Reverend Kelron Harry, Senior Pastor of the Arnos Vale Church of the Nazarene.

Reverend Harry was delivering the sermon at a Service of Thanksgiving held yesterday, as part of activities to commemorate this country s 42nd Anniversary of Independence.

Presenting a message of Hope, he expressed the view that Churches have a responsibility to minister to all persons.

Yesterdays Church Service was organized by the Churches in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and was held virtually at the New Testament Church of God at Wilson Hill.

It was held with the theme: With Strength, Honour and Dignity, We Stand Resolute at 42 and Beyond