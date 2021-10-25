St. Vincent and the Grenadines has received over 300-thousand dollars from the OECS Commission, which was raised during a campaign initiated to support the country in the wake of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

At a Virtual Handover Ceremony held last Friday, October 22, the OECS Commission and the Global Coalition in support of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in association with the Oxygen with Nicole (O2N) Foundation, presented a cheque of 355-thousand, 536-dollars and 78 cents in cash raised via the Stronger Together: We Are A Global Family Campaign.

The country also benefited from an additional 3.1 Million in cash and in-kind donations raised by the Commission, and will further benefit from 1.4 Million in project funding, which will be executed by the Commission’s Environmental Sustainability Division.

The OECS Commission said it is honoured to fulfill its commitment to providing relief and recovery resources to St. Vincent and the Grenadines following the devastation and displacement caused by the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano in April this year.

The Commission said, in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, it launched a resource mobilisation strategy which leveraged its partnership network of diplomatic missions, development partners, and private and public sector partners to channel assistance for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The contribution was accepted by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves, during the virtual event on Friday.