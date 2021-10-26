Afghanistan defeated Scotland in the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup match

Afghanistan defeated Scotland by 130 runs in Group 2 of the Super 12s of the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup in Sharjah yesterday.

In their first appearance at this stage of the tournament, Scotland were dismissed for 60 off 10.2 overs, chasing the 191-4 off 20 overs made by Afghanistan.

Off-spinner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman mesmerised Scotland’s batsmen and took 5-20, including three in the fourth over to effectively end Scotland’s hope of a successful chase. Leg-spinner, Rashid Khan captured 4-9.

Afghanistan who won the toss and batted first reached 190-4 off their 20 overs, the highest score of this World Cup so far. Najibullah Zadran top-scored with 59 off 34 balls, Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 46 off 37 balls, and Hazratullah Zazai scored 44 off 30 balls.

The final scores: Afghanistan 190-4 off 20 overs, Scotland 60 off 10,2 overs.