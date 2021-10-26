Extended hours for local vaccination drive continues

The National Vaccination campaign is continuing this week as the Ministry of Health is seeking to inoculate 42-thousand people in celebration of this country’s 42nd Anniversary of Political Independence.

The Ministry says there will be extended hours for vaccination at the following health facilities during this week.

Bequia- Port Elizabeth Health Centre (457- 3328)

• Wednesday, 27th October- 3:00 pm- 5:00 pm

• Friday, 29th October- 4:30 pm- 6:30 pm

• Saturday, 30th October- 3:00 pm- 5:00 pm

Canouan Health Centre (458- 8305)

• Tuesday, 26th October- 9:00 am- 7:00 pm

• Thursday, 28th October- 9:00 am- 7:00 pm

Union Island- Nurse Celina Clouden Hospital (458- 8339)

• Thursday, 28th October- 1:30 pm – 6:00 pm

Stubbs Polyclinic (458- 0743)

• Wednesday, 27th October- 9:00- 3:00 pm

• Thursday, 28th October- 9:00 am- 6:00 pm

• Friday, 29th October- 9:00 am- 6:00 pm

• Saturday, 30th October- 9:00 am- 4:00 pm

Georgetown Health Centre (458- 6652)

• Thursday, 28th October- 9:00 am- 6:00 pm