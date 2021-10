MRS CARMEN ESTELLA PETERS-TROTMAN better known as CARMEN JAMES of Stubbs died on Friday October 8th at the age of 70. The funeral takes place on Sunday October 31st at the Stubbs Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 10:30 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Stubbs.