The Ministry of Health has launched a revised Food Based Dietary Guideline

The Ministry of Health is seeking to introduce programs to promote healthy lifestyles, with the launch of the revised Food Based Dietary Guideline for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The project was carried out by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Agriculture, under the guidance of the UN Food and Agricultural Organization,

Speaking at the launching ceremony yesterday, Senior Nutritionist in the Ministry of Health, Nicole France says the guidelines are intended to establish a basis for Public Food and Nutrition education program.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Nerissa Gittens-McMillan says the Dietary Guidelines will be used to support the adoption of better food choices.

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince says the Dietary Guidelines will assist in the fight against Non Communicable Diseases.