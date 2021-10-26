Veteran Broadcaster Jean Duncan has passed

The Media Fraternity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is mourning the loss of Veteran Broadcaster, Jean Duncan.

Ms. Duncan, a former Manager of NBC Radio, passed away yesterday at the Thompson Home at the age of 89.

She has been described as an icon in Radio Broadcasting, and is being remembered for her outstanding contribution to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ms. Duncan was the General Manager of Radio 705 then NBC Radio from 1982 to1987.

She is the first female General Manager for a local radio station and the first female in SVG to hold an Amateur (Ham) Radio license.

The Board, Management and Staff at NBC Radio extends condolences to the family and friends of the late Jean Duncan.