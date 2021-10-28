The opening ceremony for the 17th Annual Conference of CANQATE was held this morning

A Virtual Ceremony was held this morning, to mark the opening of the 17th Annual Conference of the Caribbean Area Network for Quality Assurance in Tertiary Education, CANQATE.

The virtual event is being hosted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Accreditation Board, with support from the Accreditation Council of Trinidad and Tobago.

Delivering remarks at this morning’s opening, Chairperson of the National Accreditation Board Dr. Rosalind Ambrose said the conference was originally scheduled to take place in St. Vincent and the Grenadines last year, but was postponed because of the Covid 19 Pandemic.

Dr. Ambrose spoke of the impact of Covid 19 Pandemic and the Volcanic Eruption on students and teachers.