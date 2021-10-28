The Windward highway will be reduced to one-lane traffic

The Ministry of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning has announced some changes to traffic arrangements, which are to take effect from next week.

The Ministry says from Monday, November 1st, the section of Windward Highway in the vicinity of the French Verandah and Bungalow Restaurants would be reduced to one-lane traffic, to facilitate the Windward Highway – Villa Rehabilitation Project.

This project includes the construction of a new retaining wall, bus layby and sidewalk and is expected to be completed in 6 months.

Motorists and pedestrians are being advised to exercise extreme caution and to follow the signs and instructions issued, while using the area.