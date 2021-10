A Pediatric Urology Medical Mission was conducted here this week by a team from the World Pediatric Project, WPP.

The team, which traveled from St. Louis, Missouri, USA, assessed 27 children at the Sion Hill Clinic on Sunday, and conducted surgery on seven patients during the week.

Executive Director of the World Pediatric Project in the Eastern Caribbean, Lauren McIntosh, said the team is led by Urologist, Dr. Douglas Coplen.