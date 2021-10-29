Dengue Fever cases continue to spike

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to record higher than usual confirmed cases of Dengue Fever.

Chief Medical Officer (C.MO), Dr. Simone Keizer Beache told NBC News, the country is still in the outbreak mode of Dengue.

Dr. Keizer-Beache said the Ministry of Health is currently seeing very ill people coming to health facilities with Dengue Fever.

She is therefore continuing to appeal to members of the public to engage in source reduction activities, to reduce the population of the Aedes Aegypti Mosquito, which transmits Dengue Fever