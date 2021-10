Several members of St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Under-20 Men’s Football Team have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been isolated at a different location to the Brighton Technical Centre where, for the past two weeks, the players have been preparing for CONCACAF’s Under-20 Qualifying Tournament in the Dominican Republic next month.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20 Men have been drawn in Group C with Barbados, Bermuda and Puerto Rico.