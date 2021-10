MR NATHANIEL ROBERTSON better known as CHRISTEL BAILEY of Diamond, Stubbs, Biabou and Greiggs died Thursday October 14th at the age of 92. The funeral takes place on Sunday November 14th at the St. Peters Spiritual Baptist Church, Greiggs. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Bascombe Cemetery.