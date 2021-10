MS JANELLE PHILISHA JOHNSON better known as BOBO of Penniston died on Sunday October 10th at the age of 36. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 6th at the Buccament Bay Wesleyan Holiness Church. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 10:30 am. Burial will be at the Penniston Cemetery. Persons attending the funeral are asked to wear a Face Mask and must adhere to the Covid-19 Protocols.