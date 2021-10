MS TAMAR PEARLINA IVY MCKREE better known as AUNTY TAMAR of Hamilton, Bequia died on Thursday October 14th at the age of 90. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 6th at the Clive Tannis Playing Field, Bequia. Viewing begins at 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Port Elizabeth Cemetery. All Persons attending are asked to wear Face Mask.