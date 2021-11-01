CXC continues to moderate school-based assessments (SBAs) from all Examination Centres

Education officials here have been informed that the Caribbean Examinations Council, CXC, will continue to moderate school-based assessments (SBAs) from all Examination Centres, instead of selecting a few.

The announcement was made by CXC’s Chief Executive Officer and Registrar, Dr. Wayne Wesley.

Dr. Wesley was addressing the official Release of Results Ceremony, held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday.

He stressed that from now on, no school would go un-moderated.

The process of moderation involves the submission of one sample consisting of the work of five candidates, to be re-marked and checked for compliance with set standards.

CXC moderates the SBA in order to ensure that the assessment of the work of different schools is aligned to the standard of assessment defined by CXC.