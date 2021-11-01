Local Weather Forecast

Small-craft operators and sea bathers are being advised to exercise extreme caution today.

The warning comes from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service.

The Met Office says long-period waves propagating from Tropical Storm Wanda could reach this country’s shores today, causing life-threatening surf and angerous rip currents.

Met officials say weak unstable conditions are crossing the islands and partly cloudy skies could become occasionally cloudy, triggering some scattered showers.

By Wednesday, a pocket of dry-air is likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines with slight hazy conditions towards evening.

Gentle east north-easterly breeze could occasionally increase to moderate across the islands.

Sea-conditions are slight in open water; with northerly swells ranging from 0.5 to 1 metre on the west and near 1.2 metres on the east coast of the country.