MR ISAAC CHARLES ROBINSON better known as CHARLES JACKSON and BABYLON of Upper Cane Hall and Arnos Vale died on Tuesday October 19th at the age of 66. The funeral takes place on Sunday November 7th at the Church of the Nazarene, Upper Cane Hall. The Body lies at the church from 11:00 am. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery.