MR JAMES EDRICK FERGUS better known as TEDDY and LESLIE of Lauders, Lowmans Windward died on Saturday October 23rd at the age of 83. The funeral takes place on Sunday November 7th at the Lauders International Worship Centre. The body lies at the centre from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Mc Fun Cemetery.