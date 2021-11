MR ULRIC NEDD CHARLES better known as CUPPY of Lowmans Hill died on Wednesday 13th October at the age of 79. He was a retired Stevedore. The funeral takes place on Saturday 6th November at the New Testament Church, Lowmans Hill. The body lies at the church from 9:30 am. The service begins at 10:30am. Burial will be at the Lowmans Hill Cemetery.