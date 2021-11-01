St.Vincent and the Grenadines records 18 new positive Covid-19 cases and 1 new death

The death toll from Covid 19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has climbed to 68, after a 49-year-old male succumbed to the disease.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO says the patient, who was unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 on October 17th, and died on October 31st.

Meanwhile, 18 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from 211 samples collected on Friday October 29th, resulting in a positivity rate of 8.5%. Twenty-one new rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on October 29th.

There are currently eight patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. All are unvaccinated. Thirty patients are admitted to the COVID-19 wards at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Twenty-six patients are unvaccinated, two patients are partially vaccinated and two patients are fully vaccinated.

Two new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. 1819 cases are currently active and 68 persons with COVID-19 have died. 4995 cases of COVID-19 and 3108 recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

And the health officials say, in view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.

