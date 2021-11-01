St.Vincent and the Grenadines to be represented at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among countries around the world, being represented at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, which opened in Glasgow, Scotland yesterday.

The Conference is being held from October 31st to November 12th, under the co-presidency of the United Kingdom and Italy.

Addressing a Flag-Raising Ceremony held here on Friday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves explained what the Conference is about.

Friday’s Flag-Raising Ceremony was held to commemorate United Nations Day which was observed on Sunday October 24th.

U.N Day has been celebrated since 1948 and it marks the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945.