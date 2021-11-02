Dengue Fever outbreak continues; Vincentians are asked to take precautions

Vincentians are again being reminded of the importance of reducing the breeding sites of mosquitoes, as efforts continue to contain the spread of dengue fever here.

The reminder has come from Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache, who noted that residents in various communities can implement their own measures at home to eliminate the breeding sites of mosquitoes.

Dr. Keizer Beache reminded Vincentians that this country is still in the outbreak mode of Dengue Fever.