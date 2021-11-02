Eleven Secondary Schools have achieved a percentage pass rate of 80% or more

Eleven Secondary Schools here recorded percentage pass rates of 80% or more, in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examinations of the Caribbean Examinations Council, CXC.

The Ministry of Education received the preliminary results of the Exams last Friday October 29th.

This year’s CSEC examinations took place in St Vincent and the Grenadines in August, due to the disruption cause by the eruption of La Soufrière volcano.

The top performing schools are: The Girls’ High School with 98.54%, Bequia Seventh Day Adventist School 94.36%, St. Martin’s Secondary School 94.07%, St. Joseph’s Convent 93.90%, Thomas Saunders Secondary School 90.49%, St. Vincent Grammar School 89.54% and Bishop’s College Kingstown 89.44%.

There were also good performances from the St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua with 87.50%; North Union Secondary with 86.70%; Mountain View Academy with 85.17%; and St. Clair Dacon Secondary with 83.34%

The Ministry of Education says approximately 83.48% of the subject entries were awarded Grades I to III, with the corresponding figure in 2020 being 81.86% and 77.33% in 2019.