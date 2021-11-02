England advances to the semi finals of ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup

England secured their place in the semi-finals of the ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup with a 26-run win over Sri Lanka in Group 1 at Sharjah yesterday.

It was wicket-keeper/batsman, Jos Butler’s sensational century that set up the victory.

Sri Lanka won the toss yesterday and fielded first. Buttler rescued the England innings that was floundering at 35-3. He reached his maiden Twenty/20 international hundred with a six off the final ball as England made 163-4. Butler’s 101 not out was scored off 67 balls and included six fours and π6 sixes. The England captain, Eoin Morgan contributed 40 off 36 balls. Butler and Morgan shared a fourth wicket partnership of 112 off 78 balls. Leg-spinner, Hasaranga de Silva was the best bowler for his team with 3-21.

During Sri Lanka’s innings, England had to cope with heavy dew on the field, and the loss of left-arm, fast bowler, Tymal Mills to injury.

With Sri Lanka on 6-129, Jason Roy and Sam Billings combined for a fine relay catch on the boundary to dismiss Hasaranga for 34. The Sri Lanka captain, Dasun Shanaka, who put on 53 with Hasaranga was brilliantly run out by a direct hit of the stumps from Buttler in the following over.

Sri Lanka’s final three wickets fell for three runs in seven balls as they were dismissed 137 off 19 overs.

The final scores: England 163-4 off 20 overs, Sri Lanka 137 off 19 overs.

It was England’s fourth victory from four matches. They remain top of Group 1 and, while Australia and South Africa could still join them on eight points, it would take an improbable swing of net run-rate for both teams to overtake them.

England will meet South Africa in their final group match in Sharjah on Saturday. To have any chance of staying in the competition, Sri Lanka will have to rely on other results in Group 1 going in their favour.

Two matches are scheduled for today. In Group 1, Bangladesh are playing against South Africa at Abu Dhabi. That match is in progress. (Update live at ESPNcricinfo).

Today’s other match, also at Abu Dhabi, between Namibia and Pakistan in Group 2 is scheduled to start at 10.00 a. m.