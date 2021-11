MS FAUSTINA SKINNER better known as GWENETH JAMES of the USA formerly of Troumaca and Redemption Sharpes died on Saturday October 16th at the age of 82. The funeral takes place this afternoon, Tuesday November 2nd at the Sealy Cyler Funeral, Home, 1084 Pacific Street, Brooklyn. The viewing begins at 4:00 pm. The service begins at 6:00 pm. Burial will be Brooklyn New York.