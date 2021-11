MS VERONICA MELETA RICHARDS of Rescue Village, Calder formerly of Kearton’s Barrouallie and Fyzabad, Trinidad died on Wednesday October 27th at the age of 88. The funeral takes place on Friday November 5th at the Mt Coke Methodist Church, Stubbs. The Body lies at the church from 10:00am. The Service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Browne Cemetery, Stubbs.