Novak Djokovic beats Marton Fucsovics in the Paris Masters opening match

Novak Djokovic marked his return to the singles court with a hard-fought 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win in his Paris Masters opening match against Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics .

Djokovic, aiming to finish 2021 as the year-end men’s number one for a record seventh time, will play Adrian Mannarino or Gael Monfils in the third round.

After winning alongside compatriot Filip Krajinovic in the Paris doubles on Monday, Djokovic returned to the more familiar surroundings of the singles court after being given a first-round bye.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion took an extended break after the emotional defeat by Medvedev in New York, where Djokovic was left in tears when his dream of becoming the first man in more than 50 years to win all four majors in the same season was ended.