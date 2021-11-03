Pakistan advances to the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup Semi Finals

Pakistan overcame a spirited Namibia by 45 runs at Abu Dhabi yesterday to secure their place in the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

Pakistan smashed 130 runs from the final 10 overs to post an imposing 189-2 off 20 overs, led by opener, Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 79 off 50 balls with 8 fours and 4 sixes.

Rizwan shared a 113-run opening stand with captain, Babar Azam (70 off 49 balls with 7 fours) before Mohammad Hafeez thrashed 32 from 16 balls with 5 fours as Pakistan accelerated their scoring.

Namibia produced several good partnerships but could only reach 144-5 from their 20 overs.

Pakistan had reached just 59-0 at the halfway stage of their innings before Rizwan and Azam began to hit more freely.

The final scores: Pakistan 189-2 off 20 overs, Namibia 144-5 off 20 overs. Pakistan won by 45 runs.

Pakistan are top of Group 2 with four wins from four matches and cannot be overtaken. New Zealand, Afghanistan and India vying for second place.

Pakistan will meet Scotland in their final group match on Sunday, while Namibia, who have now been eliminated, will play against New Zealand on Friday.