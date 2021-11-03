Results from the Preliminary matches of the 2021 French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority SVGCC Invitational Six-a-Side Football Championship

In yesterday’s last two preliminary matches of the 2021 French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Six-a-Side Football Championship at the College’s Playing at Villa.

Central Leeward Secondary School won by default from the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year Two who did not turn up for the match.

Volcanoes (1) and All Saints Medical School (2) played to a 3-3 draw. Olise Uwandone opened the scoring for All Saints Medical School (2). Their second goal was converted by Abbah Michael. An own goal by All Saints Medical School (2) provided Volcanoes (1) with their first goal, after which Delano Benjamin’s goal just before half time made it 2-2.

All Saints Medical School (2) regained the lead when Abbah Michael scored his second goal, but five minutes before full time, Chrisheur Harry scored to ensure a draw for Volcanoes (1).

The results mean that All Saints Medical School (2), Jebelle Youth, Volcanoes (1), and Central Leeward Secondary School advanced to the quarter-finals from Group 1 with Teachers Combined, Volcanoes (2), System 3 Youth, and the Division of Technical and Vocational Education qualifying from Group 2.

The quarter-finals will be played on Friday when Jebelle Youth and System 3 Youth meet at 12.00 noon. Volcanoes (1) and Volcanoes (2) play each other at 1.30 p. m. All Saints Medical School (2) will oppose the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Year Two at 3.00 p. m, and Teachers Combined will meet Central Leeward Secondary School at 4.30 p. m.

All four matches will be played at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Playing Field at Villa.