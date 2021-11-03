St. Martin Secondary School attained exceptional results in the 2021 CSEC examinations

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere volcano, students at the St. Martin’s Secondary School achieved exceptional results in the CSEC examinations.

The School says in a Media release that the staff and students managed to achieve a pass rate of 94.07 percent at the July/August exams sitting.

The school recorded 100 percent passes in 14 subject areas. All subjects received a pass rate in excess of 60% except Spanish which we are working to improve.

The results reflected that seventy (70%) of the passing grades were ones and twos. This year, 77 students sat 618 exams in 27 subject areas.

Additionally, this year the school sat CSEC Theatre Arts for the first time. The students performed well, with all students gaining Grade ones.

The school is extremely satisfied with the efforts of the students, teachers and parents of the examination class.