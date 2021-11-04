Manchester City defeats Club Bruges

Raheem Sterling ended his 12-game goal drought to wrap up a 4-1 Champions League win for Manchester City over Club Bruges in Group Aat Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England yesterday.

Sterling converted Ilkay Gundogan’s cutback to score for only the second time this season and claim his first Champions League goal in more than a year.

With Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez finishing off Joao Cancelo’s crosses from close range either side of the interval and Gabriel Jesus sending a shot into the far corner with the final kick of the game, Manchester City found winning form after successive defeats by West Ham and Crystal Palace.

The only blot on a routine victory was a freak own goal by John Stones two minutes after Manchester City had taken the lead, Bernardo Silva slicing a clearance into the defender’s face and then the net.

Manchester City replace Paris St-Germain at the top of Group A after Paris St-Germain drew 2-2 with RB Leipzig, and require a single point from their remaining two group games to seal a spot in the last 16 for the ninth successive season.