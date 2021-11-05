The St Vincent and the Grenadines Men’s Under-20 Football team is now in the Dominican Republic for the CONCACAF Qualifying Championship

The St Vincent andthe Grenadines Men’s Under-20 Football team is now in the Dominican Republic for the CONCACAF Qualifying Championship for the 2023 FIFA Men’s Under-23 World Cup and the 2024 Olympic Games. The Qualifying Championship will be played from today to the 14th of this month.

The squad is: Goal-keepers, Jermaine Jarvis and Nickron Laidlow; defenders, Kirk Joshua-Hamlet Jr. , Jazi Laborde, Anthonio Charles, Zalpheus Medica, Raysean Matthias, Tristan Marshall, Jshan Bibby, and Tyrese Bute; midfielders, Keshaun Alexander, Dakarai Hector, Saviola Blake, Bishon Richards, and Swashaun Browne; and forwards, Jequan Adams, Jamary Davis, Rasheed Wallace, Steven Pierre, and Oryan Velox.

Several members of the original squad had to be replaced after testing positive for COVID19 last week.

The Management team is Debson Cruickshank (Manager), Bishon Williams (Head Coach), Hugh Dennie and Christopher Harry (Assistant Coaches), Shandel Samuel (Striker Coach), Melvin Andrews (Goalkeeper Coach), Kevin Young (Physiotherapist), Nurse Nelycer Billingy-Jack (Nurse). St Vincent and the Grenadines are in Group C with Bermuda, Puerto Rico, Barbados and Montserrat, and will play their first match tomorrow against Puerto Rico.