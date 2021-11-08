31 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

A total of thirty one (31) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and ninety-one (191) samples processed on the weekend.

According to the Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO, eleven (11) new Rapid Antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics.

As it relates to Hospital admissions, there are currently thirteen (13) patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. All are unvaccinated.

Seventeen (17) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 wards at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Fifteen (15) patients are unvaccinated and two (2) are partially vaccinated.

Health Officials say no deaths were recorded over the reporting period.

Twenty (20) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One thousand one hundred and seven (1107) cases are currently active and sixty-nine (69) persons with COVID-19 have died.

According to the Health Officials, five thousand one hundred and twenty-three (5123) cases of COVID-19 and three thousand nine hundred and forty-seven (3947) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.