New Zealand advances to the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup

New Zealand clinically beat Afghanistan by eight wickets yesterday in Abu Dhabi to secure a place in the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup, and eliminate pre-tournament favourites, India.

New Zealand join Pakistan in progressing from Group 2 and meet England in a semi-final on Wednesday.

New Zealand were exceptional in the field, and held Afghanistan to 124-8. Afghanistan needed a win to maintain their own slim hopes of advancing to the semi-finals.

Najibullah Zadran hit 73 from 48 balls for Pakistan, but left-arm, fast bowler, Trent Boult took 3-17, and New Zealand’s fielders held onto three superb catches.

Although New Zealand’s openers, Daryl Mitchell fell for 17 and Martin Guptill 28, captain Kane Williamson hit a typically calm 40 not out as his team eased to victory with 11 balls to spare.

The final scores: Afghanistan 124-8 off 20 overs, New Zealand 125-2 off 18.1 overs.

India, who required an Afghanistan victory to stay in contention after defeats in their opening two games, are eliminated before their final match against Namibia today.

