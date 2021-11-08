St.Vincent and the Grenadines is now at the top of Group C CONCACAF qualifiers

Last Saturday’s CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match between Puerto Rico and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines did not take place after Puerto Rico failed to produce the required COVID-19 PCR tests in compliance with the regulations for the competition.

As a result, the match was declared a forfeit by Puerto Rico with St Vincent and the Grenadines awarded 3-0 winners.



The 3 points that St. Vincent and the Grenadines earned have put them top of Group C in the qualifiers, above Bermuda who defeated Barbados 3-2.

St Vincent and the Grenadines will play their second match of the Tournament today against Bermuda.

Grenada, Curacao and Dominican Republic remained unbeaten yesterday. Grenada beat Dominica 5-2 in Group A. Curacao defeated St Maarten 2-0 in Group A. Belize and St Lucia played to a goalless draw in Group B, The Dominican Republic gained a 2-0 victory over St Martin in Group D.

Other matches for today will be between Puerto Rico and Barbados in Group C. Guyana against US Virgin Islands in Group D, and Nicaragua versus the Cayman Islands also in Group D.