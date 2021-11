MR EZEKIEL AUGUSTUS MATTHIAS better known as Yabo, Cuoo and Drew Grass of New Grounds died on Friday 15th October at the age of 64. The funeral takes place on Saturday 13th November at the New Life Ministries Church, New Grounds. The Body lies at the church from 9am. The Service begins at 10:00. Burial will be at the San Souci cemetery. ALL COVID-19 PROTOCOLS WILL BE IN EFFECT….