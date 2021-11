MR LEONARD LEATON BYNOE better known as BONJAY, JERRY and CAP-E-TON of Campden Park and Bequia died on Tuesday October 19th at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 13th at the Apostolic Faith Mission church, Campden Park, Opposite the Bethel High School. The Body lies at the church from 9:30am. The Service begins at 10:30. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.