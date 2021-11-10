Bermuda Defeats SVG in the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Championship

St Vincent and the Grenadines were beaten 3-0 by Bermuda in their second match in Group C of the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Championship in the Dominican Republic on Monday.

After a goalless first half, goals by Jazir Warner in the 48th minute, Sincere Hall in the 74th minute, and Stefan Jones in the 83rd minute ensured victory for Bermuda.

In other results on Monday, Puerto Rico defeated Barbados 1-0 also in Group C

Guyana outplayed the U.S. Virgin Islands 5-1 in Group D, and in the same Group Nicaragua gained a 2-1 win over the Cayman Islands.

Yesterday, St Maarten beat Dominica 2-0 in Group A. Grenada won from the British Virgin Islands 4-0 also in Group A. Belize outplayed St Martin 6-1 in Group B, and St Lucia had a 3-0 victory over Anguilla in Group B.

Today, St Vincent and the Grenadines will meet Barbados in Group C. In Group D, the U.S. Virgin Islands will play against the Cayman Islands, and Guyana will oppose Nicaragua in Group D.