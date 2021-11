Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache says Dengue Fever cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are continuing to trend downwards.

In an interview with NBC News, Dr. Keizer-Beache noted that while the cases are decreasing, they continue to see more cases than above the normal average.

She says the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment will continue efforts to contain the spread of dengue fever here.