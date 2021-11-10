Results of the semi final French Veranda/National Lotteries Authority SVGCC Six-a-Side Football Championship

Teachers Combined and Volcanoes (1) will contest this year’s French Veranda/National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Six-a-Side Football Championship on Friday at the College’s Playing Field at Villa.

In yesterday afternoon’s Semi-final 1, Teachers Combined defeated Defending Champions, Jebelle Youth 4-2.

Antonio Rodney and Yaseem Dasent with a goal each, put Teachers Combined ahead 2-0, a lead which they maintained into the second half, when Rodney converted his second goal of the match to give Teachers Combined a 3-0 lead. Trezine Da Souza scored for Jebelle Youth to make the score 3-1. Four minutes later, Kenyon Baptiste scored the second goal for Jebelle Youth after which Denico Jeffers netted from close range to complete a 4-2 win for Teachers Combined.

In semi-final 2, Volcanoes (1) handed All Saints Medical School (2) their first defeat of the Championship with 5-4 victory for a place in the final.

Tahj Williams and Dillon Moore scored long range goals to put Volcanoes (1) into an early 2-0 lead. Williams scored a second goal as Volcanoes (1) went further ahead 3-0. Abbah Michael and Olise Uwandone scored for All Saints Medical School. 3-2 the score. Michael scored two other goals for All Saints Medical School (2), and Randolph converted a 5th goal for Volcanoes (1) to a final score of 5-4.

Jebelle Youth and All Saints Medical School (2) will meet in the third-place play-off at 2.30 p. m on Friday, with the Final between Volcanoes (1) and Teachers Combined scheduled for 4.00 p. m. Both matches will be played at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Playing Field at Villa.