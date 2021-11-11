NBC’s Special Report for November 11th 2021

The Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture said it has completed the monitoring aspect also known as GAP Watches of the National Census of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Parrot, the Amazona Guildingii.

Word of this came from Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence who told NBC News the Census was conducted to determine the size of the parrot population in forested areas following the recent eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

The last Census of the St. Vincent Parrot was conducted in 2010, and recorded an estimated 800 parrots.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.