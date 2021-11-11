New Zealand defeats England in the semi final ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup match

New Zealand ended England’s hopes of an ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup with a dramatic semi-final victory in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

England looked on course for Sunday’s final until an assault from Jimmy Neesham swung the game in New Zealand’s favour in a thrilling finale as New Zealand chased the 166-4 made by England with Moeen Ali (51 not out) and Dawid Malan (41) being the principal scorers.

Neesham hit three sixes in his 27 off 11 balls before he was caught in the 18th over. Each six was a body blow to England’s hopes as New Zealand chased the 166 made by England. With 20 needed from 12 balls, opening batsman, Daryl Mitchell took on the attack.

He hit medium pacer, Chris Woakes for two sixes, and finished on 72 not out from 47 balls as New Zealand won by five wickets with an over to spare.

England cantered through the group stage with four comprehensive wins, but their quest to become the first team to hold both the ICC Men’s 50-overs and Twenty/20 World Cups is now over.

The final scores: England 166-4 off 20 overs, New Zealand 167-5 off 19 overs.

New Zealand, beaten in incredible fashion when the teams met in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final, will face Australia or Pakistan in the Final on Sunday.

Today’s other semi-final will be at 10.00 a.m at Dubai.