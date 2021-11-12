Cruise line Britannia becomes the first cruise ship to dock at Port Kingstown in over a year

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has welcomed Britannia to Port Kingstown, the first cruise call to mainland St. Vincent over a year.

Britannia, with a capacity of over four thousand, docked at Port Kingstown yesterday.

A release from the Ministry of Tourism says passengers and crew members received a warm welcome to the destination, as many of the tourism sites and attractions were enhanced with electrifying cultural entertainment. Passengers who disembarked Britannia operated in an organized “bubble tour”.

Britannia is one of over two hundred calls expected to visit St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the 2021 Cruise Season. Thirteen inaugural calls and twenty-three same day and port calls are scheduled to visit the destination.

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Carlos James stated that, “the 2021 Cruise Season provides an opportunity for increased economic activity……already we have over two hundred expected cruise calls this season.

This is significant in such a volatile time, especially, when compared to no cruise calls during the last cruise season”.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cruise Task Force established by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment formulated a Cruise Tourism Protocol for cruise lines visiting the 32 Islands and Cays.

Minister James says they continue to provide the best experience to visitors while at the same time providing a safe environment for both visitors and nationals through our cruise protocols.

The protocol stipulates that all cruise passengers and crew must be fully vaccinated on arrival.

The ‘bubble tours’ are pre-packaged by local tour operators and pre-booked by the passengers at selected sites across the island.

Tour operators; both land and sea are expected to operate at a 75 percent capacity and they too must be fully vaccinated.

Regular COVID-19 protocols; such as sanitization and disinfection of surfaces, wearing of masks, social distancing and washing of hands will be fully employed throughout the season.